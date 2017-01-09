“Exactly 10 years ago today, Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs took to the stage at the now defunct annual Macworld conference in San Francisco to unveil the iPhone,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “Putting an end to years of rumors and speculation, Jobs described the tiny new device as ‘a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.'”

“Reactions in the media were mixed at the time, but reactions from Apple’s rivals were not: the giants of the smartphone industry all laughed off the iPhone as a device that could never compete with industry leaders,” Epstein writes. “Now, 10 years later, smartphone giants have all been toppled. Nokia and BlackBerry have all but exited the smartphone market, and Microsoft’s share of global smartphones sales is practically too small to count. Meanwhile, Apple has grown to become the most valuable company on the planet, all thanks to the tremendous success of the iPhone.”

In a statement today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “iPhone is an essential part of our customers’ lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live. iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

“It is amazing that from the very first iPhone through to today’s newest iPhone 7 Plus, it has remained the gold standard by which all other smartphones are judged. For many of us, iPhone has become the most essential device in our lives and we love it,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “iPhone is how we make voice and FaceTime calls, how we shoot and share Live Photos and 4K videos, how we listen to streaming music, how we use social media, how we play games, how we get directions and find new places, how we pay for things, how we surf the web, do email, manage our contacts and calendars, how we listen to podcasts, watch TV, movies and sports, and how we manage our fitness and health. iPhone has become all of these things and more. And I believe we are just getting started.”