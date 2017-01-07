“A man’s Macbook [Pro] laptop saved his life when a bullet fired by a maniac during a deadly gun rampage in Fort Lauderdale Friday struck the device he was carrying in his bag — shielding him from the bloody carnage,” Joe Tacopino reports for The New York Post.

“Atlanta resident Steve Frappier was dodging gunfire when a shooter [Esteban Santiago] started spraying bullets near the baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport,” Tacopino reports. “‘I just landed in Fort Lauderdale and a lone gunman started firing in the baggage claim for the Atlanta flight Delta 2334 that landed at 1230 pm,’ Frappier later wrote on Facebook.”

“An image posted online showed Frappier’s laptop with a gaping hole in the side,” Tacopino reports. “‘His life might have been saved by the laptop,’ his friend said.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple, if they haven’t already, should send Steve Frappier a brand new, loaded MacBook Pro posthaste!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]