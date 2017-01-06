“If I could only offer one thing to Apple, it’s this: ‘it’s okay to slow down — a little,'” Chuq Von Rospach blogs. “The iPhone has to ship a new version ever year, and you can’t take your eye off that for a minute, but other parts of the product line don’t need that kind of continuous update. MacOS would be okay with a new release every 18 months or two years, or a feature release as a tick and a performance release as a tock in a two year cycle.”

“Same with Mac Hardware. I wouldn’t be upset at all if the Laptops were updated one year and the Desktops were updated the year after in a two year cycle: as long as we understood this was what we could expect,” Von Rospach writes. “And the watch: the series two hardware is surprisingly good and with current WatchOS software even my Series 0 works quite well. The hardware doesn’t need to be spun to a new version every year. There seems to be magic appearing in the watch software, so it’s still an annual cycle for the foreseeable future.”

My second suggestion to Apple is ‘talk to us more — at least a bit.’ The world has changed since Steve came back to Apple and clamped down into secrecy mode to kill all of the leaking,” Von Rospach writes. “If you want to manage and direct that conversation and minimize the uninformed speculation, you have to be more directly involved in it. At the same time, I’m not suggesting Apple stop ‘being Apple’ because culturally, it can’t. But it’s my belief that if they had added one slide, taken 30 seconds at the MacBook Pro announcements last fall, and said ‘we have new desktops being worked on, you’ll see them next spring, and I think you’ll really like them, but we can’t ship them sooner or we would’ it would have prevented most of the current unhappy chatter going on about Apple today.”

