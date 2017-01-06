“Apple Inc. said it was planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first in the country that is home to its smartphone archrival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,” Nataly Pak reports for Reuters.

“The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and business manager,” Pak reports. “‘We’re excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world’s economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture,’ Apple told Reuters in a statement Friday. ‘We’re now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world.'”

“A total of 2.6 million iPhones were sold in South Korea as of November, they said, adding that the number is expected to reach 2.9 million by the end of this year. That accounts for about 15 percent of the South Korean smartphone market which sells around 20 million units annually,” Yonhap News reports. “The sources said sales of iPhones in the local market account for more than 75 percent of Apple Korea’s revenues.”

