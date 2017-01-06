“Apple Inc. said Chief Executive Tim Cook and other leaders received less total compensation in 2016 as the company missed its revenue and profit goals for the year,” Austen Hufford reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Apple said its annual sales of $215.6 billion were 3.7% below its target of $223.6 billion, and its operating income of $60 billion was 0.5% short of the $60.3 billion target,” Hufford reports. “As a result, company executives got 89.5% of their targeted annual cash incentive.”

“In all, Mr. Cook received $8.75 million in total 2016 compensation, down from $10.28 million in 2015. Mr. Cook’s pay fell 15% last year versus a 9.6% average decline for Apple’s other named executives, as cash incentives make up a larger percentage of his compensation. Pay for Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri fell 10% to $22.8 million, which includes about $20 million in stock awards,” Hufford reports. “In a filing last August, Mr. Cook said he received 1.26 million Apple shares, valued around $135 million at the time, that previously were restricted. Mr. Cook earned the bulk of the shares by remaining CEO for five years.”

