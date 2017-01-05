“Not long after the release of the M-1— and Apple’s own AirPods, Earin has unveiled its new M-2 completely wireless Bluetooth earbuds, adding a touch interface to the tip of the earpiece,” Mike Wuerthele writes for AppleInsider.

“As with Apple AirPods, the M-2 earbuds can be used for listening to music and taking phone calls,” Wuerthele writes. “The touch control on the earbud itself has rudimentary media controls, allowing users to play, pause, and skip tracks.”

“A magnetic docking capsule stores and charges the earbuds,” Wuerthele writes. “One charge from the capsule gives three hours of battery life per charge, and provides three charges before depletion. Charge time for the capsule is approximately 75 minutes.”



“The Earin M-2 True Wireless Earbuds will release late in the first quarter,” Wuerthele writes. “Pricing has not yet been announced, but the Earin M-1 Earbuds retail for $199.99.”

Read more in the full article here.