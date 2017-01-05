“Most TV manufacturers may be content with 4K resolutions for now, but that doesn’t mean our monitor’s have to stay stuck there as well,” Napier Lopez reports for Mashable. “Dell is upping the ante at CES with a stunning 8K display smoothly dubbed the ‘Ultrasharp 32 Ultra HD 8K Monitor,’ or ‘UP3218K’ for short.”

Lopez reports, “It’s one of the very first 8K displays out there, with four times the resolution of 4K, and 16 times that of Full HD.”

“I’ve been using this monitor’s measly 4K predecessor, the UP3216Q, for a couple of months now, and the improvements were immediately apparent,” Lopez reports. “Most immediately striking is the lack bezels for its size and resolution – Dell’s been leading the tiny bezel game for a while now, and it’s nice to see it bring the same aesthetic to its pro-oriented monitors too.”

“Then you notice the resolution; even if you stick your face right in front of the monitor pixels are quite hard to discern, and the improved colors with 98% of DCI-P3 coverage will please those working in media creation,” Lopez reports. For comparison, Apple’s 5K iMac is ‘only’ 218 ppi and the Surface Studio is 192 ppi, despite the smaller screens.”

Lopez reports, “The UP3218K will be launching later this year, for a whopping $4,999.”

