“Apple’s Mac share of personal computers worldwide fell to a five-year low in December, mimicking the company’s own numbers that have portrayed a four-quarter sales slowdown,” Gregg Keizer reports for Computerworld.

“According to web analytics vendor Net Applications, Apple’s desktop and notebook operating system — formerly OS X, now macOS — powered just 6.1% of all personal computers last month, down from 7% a year ago and a peak of 9.6% as recently as April 2016,” Keizer reports. “The Mac’s 6.1% user share in December was the lowest mark recorded by Net Applications since August 2011, more than five years ago.”

“Apple’s own data fits the view of a shrinking Mac,” Keizer reports. “In October, the company reported sales of 4.9 million Macs for the September quarter, a 14% year-over-year decline and the fourth straight quarterly downturn.”

