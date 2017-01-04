“I think my needs, for development and especially for video work (Motion and Wirecast, mainly) are best served by the Mac Pro,” Adamson writes. “Even the pathetic, three-year-old Mac Pro, because what I want is lots of cores, silent operation, and expandability of RAM and storage, something the iMac and MacBook Pro can’t offer.”
“I ordered on December 22, and the custom-built machine didn’t even ship until a week later on the 29th,” Adamson writes. “There’s likely a holiday break involved here, but it’s a safe bet the delay was not caused by excessive demand for the model.”
MacDailyNews Take: Now, there’s a pretty safe bet.
Adamson writes, “Indeed, I have to wonder if they only run the Austin factory one or two days a week at this point.”
MacDailyNews Take: Or month.
“I made one other Apple-related financial decision last week, and it was a big one,” Adamson writes. “[I sold] my entire position in AAPL. For the first time since 1998, I do not hold any Apple stock… I look at what Apple’s doing nowadays and ask myself if this is still what I believed in back in 1998. I’m not a fan of the new MacBook Pro, with what seems like a gimmicky Touch Bar (let’s give it a year and see if it’s any more salient a feature than Force Touch) and a de facto $500 price hike. In the Mac line, at least, 2017 Apple seems a lot like 1994 Apple: misguided products, propped up by gouging the loyalists. The difference is that today’s Apple isn’t dependent on computers, and indeed barely cares about them thanks to the timespace-warping enormity of the iPhone. It’s like being in an alternate timeline where the Newton was a smash success, so the Sculley/Spindler era went on indefinitely.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yeesh.
With the Mac Pro, “I surely overpaid wildly for what I got,” Adamson writes. “But I can be pretty confident it’ll give me about five years of solid productivity in Xcode, Motion, Wirecast and the other apps I depend on for my work. That’s an investment I can still get behind.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Scathing, but note that he still bought a “new” Mac.
Cook et al. should take note: On your present course, there will rather quickly come a day when such users will choose another company’s wares.
They’ve chopped off the edges of the bell curve — and big chunks of their key users with them. — Chuq Von Rospach, January 1, 2017
SEE ALSO:
