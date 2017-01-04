When you look at Apple’s 2016 acquisitions, “the focus for Apple seems centered around artificial intelligence, augmented reality, enterprise and education,” Carolina Milanesi writes for Tech.pinions.

“I have mentioned before how my relationship with Siri has been improving over time. This is good and bad at the same time. Good because I appreciate it. Bad because I want more,” Milanesi writes. “As my dependence on Siri grows, first in my car and then everywhere through my AirPods, I want Siri to rely less on my iPhone screen and become more conversational. Apple understands that less time looking at my screen does not mean I will think any less of my iPhone but I realize that, for conversational AI, the progress will be slow.”

“Augmented reality is an area in which Tim Cook has expressed interest and excitement,” Milanesi writes. “Aside from gaming which, of course, is a big part of what iPhones are used for, there are commercial experiences that could benefit from an augmented reality, mixed reality, merged reality or whatever else you want to call this blend of real and digital worlds.”

