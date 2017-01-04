“The wish lists for the next version of macOS are beginning to appear, but it’s a small list so far. After all these years, you even wonder how many bright ideas Apple might come up with,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “Before you even go that far, I wonder if it isn’t time for Apple’s Mac developers to be tasked with fixing things old bugs, making things work better, before wondering what features look impressive in a demonstration at the next WWDC.”

“With Apple, fit and finish are supposed to be paramount. Even when Apple more or less duplicates — or imitates — a feature from another platform, you expect it to work better, more reliable,” Steinberg writes. “So as Apple’s developers continue to craft what is expected to be known as macOS ‘something-or-other’ 10.13, I wonder how much attention will be paid towards just rummaging through the source code and fixing the things that need to be fixed.”

“Apple has to fight harder to keep Mac sales at a decent level in the post-PC era,” Steinberg writes. “The little things do count, even if it’s just a document window forgetting where it ought to be.”

