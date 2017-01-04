When you answer yes to the question “Are We Running Today?” there’s no telling where your legs will take you. Plus, you might also begin reliving an act from Forrest Gump.
The commercials feature some spectacular footage, shot via aerial drone and otherwise, of Hart running in the desert with his Apple Watch Nike+ and using Nike+ Run Club app.
The ad campaign currently consists of seven spots as follows:
MacDailyNews Take: It’s nice to see such a large, funny campaign for one of our favorite Apple (and Nike) products of 2016!
Fist bump!!!
And, before you ask: Solar charger.