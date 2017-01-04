Nike has debuted a new ad campaign starring Kevin Hart for Apple Watch Nike+ that highlights the devices’s ability to motivate runners via daily prompts and social networking competition among runners.

When you answer yes to the question “Are We Running Today?” there’s no telling where your legs will take you. Plus, you might also begin reliving an act from Forrest Gump.

The commercials feature some spectacular footage, shot via aerial drone and otherwise, of Hart running in the desert with his Apple Watch Nike+ and using Nike+ Run Club app.

The ad campaign currently consists of seven spots as follows: