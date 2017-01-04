“As expected, Intel’s formal announcement of its seventh-generation ‘Kaby Lake’ Intel Core processors at CES in Las Vegas has set the tone for this year’s generation of high-end laptop,” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes. “2017 will be the year of Kaby Lake.”

“The biggest selling range of laptops last year was Apple’s MacBook Pro range. Having gone years without a significant update, Apple heavily pushed the new laptops as being packed with cutting edge technology, new ideas, and sitting at the very peak of performance,” Spence writes. “Unfortunately they all shipped with Intel’s sixth-generation Core processors, so this week’s news bursts Apple’s cutting-edge marketing bubble quickly and cleanly.”

“The choice was to either delay the launch for around six months to have access to enough components, or push ahead with a sixth-generation laptop for Q4 2016 and have an attractive ‘this is why you should upgrade’ bullet point in Q4 2017. Given the huge volume of sales that the 2016 MacBook Pro machines have achieved and Apple’s desire to have a new family of machines ready for the festive period, it went for the latter,” Spence writes. “In terms of turnover, market position, and revenue generation, Apple made the right business choice to release the MacBook Pro machines in November last year.”

Spence writes, “Yet the feeling of ‘brand new MacBook’ that millions now have is being tempered with the news that the heart of the laptop has been superseded, in many cases less than two weeks after finding the laptop under the Christmas tree.”

Read more in the full article here.