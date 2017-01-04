“The biggest selling range of laptops last year was Apple’s MacBook Pro range. Having gone years without a significant update, Apple heavily pushed the new laptops as being packed with cutting edge technology, new ideas, and sitting at the very peak of performance,” Spence writes. “Unfortunately they all shipped with Intel’s sixth-generation Core processors, so this week’s news bursts Apple’s cutting-edge marketing bubble quickly and cleanly.”
“The choice was to either delay the launch for around six months to have access to enough components, or push ahead with a sixth-generation laptop for Q4 2016 and have an attractive ‘this is why you should upgrade’ bullet point in Q4 2017. Given the huge volume of sales that the 2016 MacBook Pro machines have achieved and Apple’s desire to have a new family of machines ready for the festive period, it went for the latter,” Spence writes. “In terms of turnover, market position, and revenue generation, Apple made the right business choice to release the MacBook Pro machines in November last year.”
Spence writes, “Yet the feeling of ‘brand new MacBook’ that millions now have is being tempered with the news that the heart of the laptop has been superseded, in many cases less than two weeks after finding the laptop under the Christmas tree.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Technology marches forward and it’s not like the “pros” who purchased MacBook Pro units in the last few months didn’t know that Kaby Lake was coming in 2017.
Apple’s reliance on Intel – a smaller company worth significantly less ($172.8B) than Apple’s cash on hand ($237.6B) – to power their Macs brings to mind these two quotes:
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
SEE ALSO:
Intel unveils full Kaby Lake processor lineup for iMac, MacBook Pro, and more – January 3, 2017
Digital Spy reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: ‘The best laptop ever made just changed the scene forever’ – December 9, 2016
The Telegraph reviews the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: Apple’s almost-perfect laptop – November 25, 2016
The Wall Street Journal reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: ‘More beautiful, svelter’ – November 14, 2016
Mashable reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: ‘Simply superb’ – November 14, 2016
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: A peek at the future of the Macintosh – November 14, 2016
TIME Magazine reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: ‘Like test-driving a BMW for the first time’ – November 14, 2016
Forbes’ Moorhead reviews Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro: ‘An incredible laptop’ – November 14, 2016
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) is the new MacBook Air and should be judged as such – November 13, 2016
Pro video editor uses Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: ‘I love it’ – November 11, 2016
Early adopters appreciate the Touch Bar on Apple’s MacBook Pro – November 11, 2016
Why Apple’s new MacBook Pros don’t need 32GB of RAM – November 10, 2016
Apple’s MacBook Pro can easily run a ridiculous number of ‘pro’ apps simultaneously with 16GB RAM – November 5, 2016
Hands on with Apple new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: Huge trackpad offers great palm rejection – November 2, 2016
Apple does touch right and, as usual, Microsoft does it wrong – October 28, 2016
IBT: Apple’s MacBook Pro Touch Bar is the coolest thing ever; will change the way we use laptops – October 28, 2016
Wired hands on with Apple’s New MacBook Pro: It’s a whole new kind of laptop – October 27, 2016
CNET on the new MacBook Pro: Apple’s amazing strip show reinvents the notebook – October 27, 2016
Hands on with Apple’s new MacBook Pro: Looks and feels so good it’s unreal – October 27, 2016