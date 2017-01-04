“Ford and Toyota announced the new consortium members at the CES consumer electronics show, which is going on all week in Las Vegas,” Krause reports. “Ford stock was up more than 2.5% in early trading in the stock market today, while Toyota stock was up 1.5%.”
MacDailyNews Take: The SmartDeviceLink Consortium, like Google, won’t be able to keep pace with Apple’s CarPlay.
