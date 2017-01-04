“Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto are facing a push back from automakers led by Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor,” Reinhardt Krause reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “Ford and Toyota on Wednesday said four medium-sized automakers — Mazda Motor, PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries and Suzuki Motor Corp. — have joined their SmartDeviceLink Consortium, which aims to develop an open-source software platform that app developers can use as an alternative to Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto.”

“Ford and Toyota announced the new consortium members at the CES consumer electronics show, which is going on all week in Las Vegas,” Krause reports. “Ford stock was up more than 2.5% in early trading in the stock market today, while Toyota stock was up 1.5%.”

Read more in the full article here.