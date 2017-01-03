“At today’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Intel formally announced its full lineup of 7th-generation Intel Core processors, known as Kaby Lake,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Today’s unveiling covers notebook and desktop chips that could be destined for many future Apple Macs. According to Intel, Kaby Lake will bring ‘double digit productivity performance increases’ of up to 20 percent for gaming notebooks and 25 percent for desktops, compared to 2013 Haswell chips from Intel’s prior release cycle. With 4K and 360 degree content, customers can expect up to 65 percent faster performance on notebooks. Enhanced security, a new media engine, and improvements in VR and gaming are all advertised features.”

“Of the chips announced today, the 28-watt U-Series chips are appropriate for a future 13-inch MacBook Pro update, and we could see the 7267U/7287U/7567U used in 13-inch MacBook Pro machines this year. Those same chips are likely what Apple would use in a Mac mini update, as the Mac mini and the 13-inch MacBook Pro have traditionally included the same chips,” Clover reports. “Intel’s 45-watt H-Series chips are appropriate for a future 15-inch MacBook Pro update.”

“With today’s announcement, Kaby Lake chips that are clear upgrades for the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini will be available to manufacturers in the near future and will be available for Apple’s planned 2017 upgrades,” Clover reports. “Kaby Lake chips appropriate for future MacBook updates are already available.”

MacDailyNews Take: Intel has (finally) served the ball, let’s see what Apple does with it!

