“Of the chips announced today, the 28-watt U-Series chips are appropriate for a future 13-inch MacBook Pro update, and we could see the 7267U/7287U/7567U used in 13-inch MacBook Pro machines this year. Those same chips are likely what Apple would use in a Mac mini update, as the Mac mini and the 13-inch MacBook Pro have traditionally included the same chips,” Clover reports. “Intel’s 45-watt H-Series chips are appropriate for a future 15-inch MacBook Pro update.”
“With today’s announcement, Kaby Lake chips that are clear upgrades for the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini will be available to manufacturers in the near future and will be available for Apple’s planned 2017 upgrades,” Clover reports. “Kaby Lake chips appropriate for future MacBook updates are already available.”
MacDailyNews Take: Intel has (finally) served the ball, let’s see what Apple does with it!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]