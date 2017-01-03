“For several years, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has been the world’s most valuable company based on market cap. Its rise largely has been driven by the wild success of the iPhone family of products,” Douglas A. McIntyre writes for 24/7 Wall St. “As worries increase about whether the iPhone 7 sold well over the holidays and can keep a quick sales pace until the iPhone 8 is introduced, probably late this year, challengers have a better chance to catch it than at any time in recent history.”

“Apple’s market cap is currently $618 billion, well ahead of Alphabet Inc. at $540 billion and Microsoft Corp. at $484 billion,” McIntyre writes. “Behind Microsoft, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a market cap of $402 billion, and Exxon Mobil Corp.’s is $374 billion.”

“The Nikkei Asia Review recently reported that iPhone production in the first quarter of this year will drop 10%,” McIntyre writes. “That is because, according the analysis behind the article, iPhone holiday sales were slow. If Apple did not ship more than 70 million iPhones in the final quarter of 2016, investors likely will turn on the stock and could trigger a kind of brutal sell-off like the one that marked last spring.”

