“Across 2016, ostensibly legitimate journalists and research firms gravely warned that Apple was in trouble on every front–from low cost wearables to Microsoft’s 2-in-1 notebooks, to Google’s new Pixel Phone and a resurgent Samsung — as well as falling behind everyone else in the emerging, very promising field of Virtual Reality,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “They were all so incredibly wrong we can now have a good end-of-year laugh at their expense.”

“Throughout the year a variety of critics worked hard to invent competition for Apple. But no amount of advocacy or propaganda has shifted the reality that’s readily apparent,” Dilger writes. “Entering 2016, Apple earned virtually all of the profits in smartphones, in tablets, in PCs and had introduced the only successful smartwatch — capable of not just stomping out Android Wear and Samsung Tizen as competitors but also taking a large bite out of premium Suisse watch sales — even as its rivals struggled in every product category.”

“What changed this [in 2016]?” Dilger writes. “Apple’s weak competitors lost more ground and suffered more failures, setting Apple up against an even weaker competitive threat in 2017.”

Tons more in the full article – recommended – here.