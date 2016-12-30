“My prediction that Apple would introduce its own streaming service in 2016? Well, we’re all still waiting for that one,” Eckel writes. “What innovations or changes does Apple have in store for 2017? Here are three predictions…”
“With high certainty, look for Apple to introduce faster desktop computers. I believe Apple will introduce both boosted Mac Pro models possessing faster IO speeds, more potent processors, and even more capable video cards. Don’t be surprised if iMacs and Mac minis receive video processor, CPU, and IO improvements, too,” Eckel writes. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple introduces its own voice-activated, Siri-compatible speaker in 2017.”
Eckel writes, “Microsoft’s generating headlines (if not equally robust sales) with its Surface Pro 4 touch-screen tablets, and that could be all the reason Apple needs to add touch-screen displays to its laptop lineup.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We highly doubt that last prediction.
Apple’s way make sense: Touch onscreen only when there is no other primary input available.
What you really have to see is anyone under the age of 12, largely untainted by previous computing paradigms, using an iPad. That is the future, not trying to turn Macs into iPads.
That said, as we’ve asked many times over the past few years: Anyone in the market for a 12.9-inch device that’s an OS X-powered MacBook when docked with its keyboard base and an iOS-powered iPad Pro when undocked?