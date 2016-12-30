“Apple will trim production of its iPhone family around 10% on the year in the first quarter of 2017, according to calculations by The Nikkei based on data from suppliers,” Nikkei reports.

“This comes after the company slashed output in January-March 2016 due to accumulated inventory of the iPhone 6s line at the end of 2015. That experience led Apple to curb production of the iPhone 7, introduced in September, by around 20%,” Nikkei reports. “But the phones still have sold more sluggishly than expected.”

MacDailyNews Take: Zero proof that the iPhone 7/Plus “have sold more sluggishly than expected” proffered by Nikkei, as usual.

“The larger iPhone 7 Plus, which features two cameras on its back face, remains popular. But a shortage of camera sensors has curbed Apple’s ability to meet demand for the phones. U.S. research company IDC forecasts global smartphone shipments in 2016 on par with the 2015 level,” Nikkei reports. “Even Apple has had difficulty creating appealing new features, stifling demand from customers who otherwise would look to upgrade to the latest device.”

