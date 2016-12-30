“Let’s get this out of the way – the new MacBook Pro is absolutely stunning and gorgeously engineered, as one has come to expect from the range. It’s gotten smaller in every sense, with the 13-inch 18 percent thinner and with a 23 percent smaller footprint than the last Pro,” Kanwar writes. “Lift the lid and you’re greeted by a familiar 2,560 x 1,600-pixel Retina display, but the screen itself is vastly improved. It’s brighter, at 500 nits of max brightness, contrast is exceptional, and the new Pros now support the wider DCI P3 colour gamut, which is vital if you’re a photographer, video guy or anyone in the creative space, but even if you’re not, you get richer and fuller colours from what is a truly exceptional screen.”
“But you’re here to find out whether the arrival of the Touch Bar is worth the hype, aren’t you? Put simply, the Touch Bar is a thin OLED touchscreen that sits above the keyboard where the function keys once used to exist, and gives you programmable and more importantly, context-sensitive keys, depending on which app is open… How useful it is depends heavily on how quickly third-party apps come on board,” Kanwar writes. “I’ve managed a good six-seven hours of use averaged over several days of use, which just about passes muster. It’s no MacBook Air, that’s for sure… Let me ask the original question again – does the new MacBook Pro deliver? Yes, if you can stomach the increased prices and figure out a plan [dongle(s)] for your connectivity options.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Macintosh. You get what you pay for.
