“New technology is never perfect,” Alyssa Pereira reports for The San Francisco Chronicle. “Amazon, one of the latest companies forced to reckon with such imperfections in their own products, is now finding itself apologizing to a family for an embarrassing snafu.”

“The family’s parents, who recently bought an Echo Dot equipped with ‘Alexa,’ Amazon’s virtual personal assistant software, were shocked to watch as it tried to serve their child porn,” Pereira reports. “The young boy was attempting to ask Alexa to pull up a game he was calling ‘Digger Digger’ when Alexa misidentified his words, thinking he was asking for something much more, well, mature.”

“It only takes a beat or two before the filming parents realize what is happening,” Peter Allen Clark reports for Mashable. “Unfortunately, their cries of protest can do nothing to stop the march of innovation and Alexa will be heard.”

“According to an Amazon PR person who reached out to Mashable, Alexa will have a tougher time giving up these adult goods,” Clark reports. “‘This issue has been fixed, and we are working to build additional restrictions to prevent this from happening in the future,’ the spokesperson said. ‘We have also contacted the customer to apologize.'”

