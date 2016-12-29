“Christmas may have come and gone, but there’s one more thing to unwrap: holiday data,” Deirdre Bosa reports for CNBC. “And once again, it looks like it was a very good holiday for Apple.”

“App-analytics company Mixpanel tracks new smartphone and tablet activations during the three days after Christmas, giving us an early indication of consumer behavior during a time that many spend with family, friends — and handheld devices,” Bosa reports. “Mixpanel’s metrics suggest that iPhones were still the hottest gift in smartphones. Last year, it was all about the 6s, and this year, it was all about Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 7. From Dec. 25 to 27, the number of unique active iPhone 7s increased by nearly 13 percent, according to Mixpanel.”

“By contrast, Android devices — including smartphones and tablets — saw a rise of less than 3 percent in the same period of time,” Bosa reports. “The Apple Watch was was still popular, though far less so than last year. In 2015, activations rose nearly 20 percent in the three days after Christmas. This year, they were up just 9 percent.”

