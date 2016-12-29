“I observed that the high-end numbers seemed hard to believe, hitting almost double the battery-life claimed by Apple, and I wondered whether some flaw in the test regimen had led to erroneous results,” Lovejoy reports. “I emailed the organization suggesting that it might like to repeat the tests, but Consumer Reports’ director of electronics testing Maria Rerecich has replied saying that she sees no need to do so.”
“Apple, too, was surprised by the results, Phil Schiller saying that they do not match the company’s extensive lab tests nor field data,” Lovejoy reports. “Rerecich confirmed to me that the organization is working with Apple to try to find an explanation for the highly unusual results.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We look forward to finding out exactly how Consumer Remorse f’ed up their testing this time.
SEE ALSO:
