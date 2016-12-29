“Consumer Reports has responded to our comment piece on its surprising battery test results for the 2016 MacBook Pro, stating that it stands by its findings,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“I observed that the high-end numbers seemed hard to believe, hitting almost double the battery-life claimed by Apple, and I wondered whether some flaw in the test regimen had led to erroneous results,” Lovejoy reports. “I emailed the organization suggesting that it might like to repeat the tests, but Consumer Reports’ director of electronics testing Maria Rerecich has replied saying that she sees no need to do so.”

“Apple, too, was surprised by the results, Phil Schiller saying that they do not match the company’s extensive lab tests nor field data,” Lovejoy reports. “Rerecich confirmed to me that the organization is working with Apple to try to find an explanation for the highly unusual results.”

