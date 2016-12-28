Adobe’s “newest initiative is a steep investment in artificially intelligent services,” Paresh Dave reports for The Los Angeles Times. “Adobe envisions what it calls Sensei as an automated virtual assistant that for now reduces rote handiwork in certain tasks, but eventually would help first-time users make the most of its apps or guide them when they’re stuck.”

“What Google search does for finding websites or Amazon.com’s Alexa for shopping, Adobe wants Sensei to do for making films, editing photos and designing products. Sensei features spread across Adobe’s software suite, including marketing databases and PDF readers,” Dave reports. “Adobe expects big interest in Sensei, pointing to popular creative apps as a sign of demand. For instance, Instagram has amassed 600 million users by giving beginning photographers simple ways to give their work a professional look.”

“Getting Sensei right is crucial to Adobe’s growth, financial analysts say,” Dave reports. “Increasingly sophisticated, cheaply available editing apps on smartphones could eventually relegate Photoshop and other Adobe programs to complicated luxuries. There’s no doubt that they are powerful technology. But it can take hours of classes to know how to use the programs well. Sensei is meant to knock out hurdles.”

Read more in the full article here.