“If you missed the Luca Todesco 10.1.1 jailbreak, then there’s potentially some good news – an iOS 10.2 jailbreak tool for Apple’s current version of iOS, could be released soon,” Antony Leather reports for Forbes.

“Thankfully, though, it appears someone is at work on an iOS 10.2 jailbreak, which could offer anyone that missed or refused to upgrade to Luca Todesco’s effort last week a lifeline,” Leather reports. “Stefan Esser (@i0n1c), who’s known for his previous work on the jailbreaking scene, has stated that an iOS 10.2 jailbreak ‘is about to hit soon.'”

“If a jailbreak tool was released for iOS 10.2, it would mark the first time back to back iOS versions have been jailbroken by separate teams in years. This does, of course, mean that Esser may just be engaging in some light trolling here – a lot of would-be jailbreakers have complained about the jailbreak, while many others took issue with the fact that it was unstable and not compatible with older devices such as the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus,” Leather reports. “In the meantime, beware of fake jailbreaking websites – there’s currently no way to jailbreak iOS 10.2 so any website claiming to be able to is a scam.”

