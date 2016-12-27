“A rumor out of East Asia on Tuesday claims Apple will add a third form factor to its iPhone lineup in 2017, specifically a mid-sized 5-inch handset said to share internal components next year’s 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch ‘s’ cycle offerings,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Citing sources within Apple’s Taiwanese supply chain, Mac Otakara reports the rumored 5-inch model will boast identical specifications as expected from ‘iPhone 7s’ and ‘iPhone 7s Plus’ variants, suggesting the addition is a mere extension of the smartphone lineup,” Campbell reports. “The supposed 5-inch iteration is also rumored to feature a dual-lens camera array with iSight modules arranged vertically rather than the horizontal configuration introduced with iPhone 6s Plus.”

“Today’s report adds to a growing pile of rumors surrounding next-generation iPhone hardware, but conflicts with predictions that have Apple launching three iPhone models in 2017,” Campbell reports. “In particular, the company is said to market a pair of iPhone 7 upgrades alongside a high-end ‘iPhone 8’ or ‘iPhone X.'”

