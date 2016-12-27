“Citing sources within Apple’s Taiwanese supply chain, Mac Otakara reports the rumored 5-inch model will boast identical specifications as expected from ‘iPhone 7s’ and ‘iPhone 7s Plus’ variants, suggesting the addition is a mere extension of the smartphone lineup,” Campbell reports. “The supposed 5-inch iteration is also rumored to feature a dual-lens camera array with iSight modules arranged vertically rather than the horizontal configuration introduced with iPhone 6s Plus.”
“Today’s report adds to a growing pile of rumors surrounding next-generation iPhone hardware, but conflicts with predictions that have Apple launching three iPhone models in 2017,” Campbell reports. “In particular, the company is said to market a pair of iPhone 7 upgrades alongside a high-end ‘iPhone 8’ or ‘iPhone X.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today, iIf Apple does another “S” model range, especially on the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, it’ll serve to dramatically highlight the discrepancy between those mid-range iPhones versus the flagship OLED “iPhone 8” or “iPhone X” or, better yet, just plain “iPhone.” (We can refer to them individually simply by adding the year as with Macs – i.e. “iPhone (2017).”
As always: Death to the S!