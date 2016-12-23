“TSMC is scheduled to start making Apple’s A10X chips for the next-generation iPad series slated for launch in March 2017. Unsatisfactory yields for the foundry’s 10nm process could disrupt the schedule, the sources indicated,” Lien and Shen report. “TSMC reportedly will also manufacture Apple’s A11 chips for use in the iPhone 8 with volume production scheduled to kick off in the second quarter of 2017, the sources said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, yields will improve dramatically and rapidly as the last thing Apple needs is yet another poorly-stocked product-free launch.