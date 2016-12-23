“Critics say both Mac Pro and Mac mini are already dead and won’t see a refresh in 2017. That’s too bad. The Mac Pro has a crazy price tag and can’t easily be upgraded,” Wil Gomez writes for Mac360. “Ditto for the Mac mini. Change that, Apple. The company’s product line elsewhere seems cluttered with a mishmash of models. Take the iPad line. Please.”

“There are two iPad Pro models that use Pencil, but nothing else iPad does,” Gomez writes. “There’s an aging iPad Air 2 not updated in a few years, an iPad mini 4 with Touch ID, also not updated in awhile, and a very aging iPad mini 2.”

MacDailyNews Take: What’s the codename for the iPad family, “None?”

“This is easily fixed. 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Pencil. 10.9-inch iPad Pro with Pencil. iPad Pro mini with pencil. That’s the high end of the line,” Gomez writes. “To attract the budget hungry crowd, add both a 10.9-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. That’s it. Oh, and make them all micro-bezel and running the latest Apple designed A-Series CPUs. Stop shortchanging the customer by selling old products as new.”

“pple sells a few hundred billion dollars in gadgets each year. Name another company that does that. Apple’s product line is full of profitable products. All of them make money, despite the extensive variations and inventory nightmare. Kill the Mac? That’s stupid. The Mac is hugely profitable. Dump Watch? Why? It’s like owning Rolex,” Gomez writes. “Instead, simply improve each product on a timely and consistent basis.”

