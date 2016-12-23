“There are two iPad Pro models that use Pencil, but nothing else iPad does,” Gomez writes. “There’s an aging iPad Air 2 not updated in a few years, an iPad mini 4 with Touch ID, also not updated in awhile, and a very aging iPad mini 2.”
MacDailyNews Take: What’s the codename for the iPad family, “None?”
“This is easily fixed. 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Pencil. 10.9-inch iPad Pro with Pencil. iPad Pro mini with pencil. That’s the high end of the line,” Gomez writes. “To attract the budget hungry crowd, add both a 10.9-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. That’s it. Oh, and make them all micro-bezel and running the latest Apple designed A-Series CPUs. Stop shortchanging the customer by selling old products as new.”
“pple sells a few hundred billion dollars in gadgets each year. Name another company that does that. Apple’s product line is full of profitable products. All of them make money, despite the extensive variations and inventory nightmare. Kill the Mac? That’s stupid. The Mac is hugely profitable. Dump Watch? Why? It’s like owning Rolex,” Gomez writes. “Instead, simply improve each product on a timely and consistent basis.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple fans sure seem to be enthralled with Tim Cook’s “leadership” as of late.
SEE ALSO:
Rare video shows Steve Jobs warning Apple to focus less on profits and more on great products – December 23, 2016
Marco Arment: Apple’s Mac Pro is ‘very likely dead’ – December 20, 2016
How Tim Cook’s Apple alienated Mac loyalists – December 20, 2016
Apple’s not very good, really quite poor 2016 – December 19, 2016
Apple’s software has been anything but ‘magical’ lately – December 19, 2016
Lazy Apple. It’s not hard to imagine Steve Jobs asking, ‘What have you been doing for the last four years?’ – December 9, 2016
Apple may have finally gotten too big for its unusual corporate structure – November 28, 2016
Apple has no idea what they’re doing in the TV space, and it’s embarrassing – November 3, 2016
Apple’s disgracefully outdated, utterly mismanaged Mac lineup is killing sales – October 13, 2016
Apple takes its eye off the ball: Why users are complaining about Apple’s software – February 9, 2016
Open letter to Tim Cook: Apple needs to do better – January 5, 2015