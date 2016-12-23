“The ‘late 2013’ Mac Pro cylinder is one of the best Macs I’ve ever owned — and I’ve owned or used them all. It’s the epitome of ‘it just works,'” rob-ART morgan writes for Bare Feats. “Some take great delight in calling it the ‘TRASH CAN.’ I prefer to calling it the ‘TURBO TUBE.'”

“Though powerful, it runs cool and quiet all the time — cooler and quieter than any other Mac Pro or MacBook Pro,” morgan writes. “The 2013 Mac Pro uses one a large, low frequency, 15 dBA fan which loafs along at 790RPM, pulling air up from the bottom vents across the large extruded aluminum thermal core (aka heatsink), and out the top opening. A literal Mac chimney.”

“I recently compared the CPU power of the 2010 Mac Pro 12-Core 3.3GHz to the 2013 Mac Pro 8-Core 3.0GHz. Using Geekbench 4 CPU test, the ‘Turbo Tube’ scored 21179 for multi-core while the ‘Tower of Power’ with 4 more cores only managed 20458,” morgan writes. “As good as it is, the Mac Pro ‘Turbo Tube’ could be even better… Wouldn’t it be nice if the NeXT Mac Pro had an option of a 2TB 960 Pro based flash blade running at 3500MB/s? Even better would be an option for a striped pair of 960 Pro based flash blades going 7000MB/s!”

