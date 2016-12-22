“The Mac line-up will follow Jobs’ vision. There will be one desktop for professionals (the Mac Pro) and one for consumers (the iMac),” Sellers writes. “Under this scenario, the Mac mini will disappear. Of course, Apple could ditch the Mac Pro AND Mac mini (which I think will, unfortunately, happen) and offer an ‘iMac Pro’ (state-of-the-art specs and more expandability than current models) and an ‘iMac.'”
“The laptop line would ditch the MacBook Air and offer the ‘MacBook’ and ‘MacBook Pro,'” Sellers writes. “Of course, the desktop and laptops would be continue to be offered in different sizes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Okay, who’s up for killing off the Mac mini? And, how about dumping the Trash Can into the trash can and replacing it with a user-configurable mini-tower for actual professional Mac users? As for the MacBook Air, it’s time – and we say that even though our favorite Mac ever was the 11-inch MacBook Air (before the current-gen MacBook appeared).