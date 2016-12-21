Smartphones with dual-SIM functionality allow “users to have two different numbers — for personal and official use, without having to carry two different phones,” Ritesh Bendre reports for BGR. “If the latest patent filing is to be believed, future iPhones may finally boast dual-SIM card functionality.”

“Apple has been granted a patent for dual-SIM technology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In another report on Forbes, a document filed with China’s State Intellectual Property Office also describes an iPhones with dual-SIM card feature,” Bendre reports. “The details mentioned on the patent talk about the system, apparatus and the means of controlling access to different antennas with devices featuring multiple SIMs. The description also illustrates the use of two SIM cards and how the priority of SIM card is determined. For instance, if one SIM card is being used for making a phone call, it gets priority over the second SIM which is used for mobile data.”

“Dual-SIM smartphones have a great demand in Asian counties, especially India and China. According to Counterpoint Research’s Tarun Pathak, nearly 90 percent of India’s installed smartphone user base is dual-SIM enabled,” Bendre reports. “Apple, after all, has made it quite clear how important the Indian market is for its growth in the next decade.”

Read more in the full article here.