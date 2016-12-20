“A woman found her missing husband’s body before police were able to by using the Find My iPhone app to track him to a car wreck,” Jennifer Smith reports for The Daily Mail. “Jayesh Patel, 49, failed to return to his home in Pacifica near San Francisco, California, on Friday night, prompting his wife to report his disappearance to police.”

“She tracked his cell phone to the interchange of highways 101 and 92 on Saturday where she found his body trapped inside his totaled Mercedes,” Smith reports. “Mr Patel is believed to have veered off the ramp at some point late on Friday night and fallen some 30ft in the car.”

“California Highway Patrol pried him out of the vehicle on Saturday after being called to the scene by his devastated wife,” Smith reports. “Local residents questioned why it took so long for anyone to come across the man’s body at such a busy stretch of road. Friends paid tribute to Mr Patel as a ‘family man’ and experienced colleague after hearing of his death.”

MacDailyNews Take: More proof that if you want something done right, do it yourself. Our condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

