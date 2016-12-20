“One of the memes to come out of the somewhat contentious rollout of the MacBook Pro is that Apple has given up on the desktop Mac,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch.

“In a posting to an employee message board, CEO Tim Cook seems intent on putting that particular branch of discussion to bed,” Panzarino reports. “‘Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether we’re committed to desktops,’ Cook wrote. ‘If there’s any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.'”

You can rarely see precisely where you want to go from the beginning. In retrospect, it’s always written like that. But it’s rarely like that. The fantastic thing about Apple employees is they get excited about something, and they want to know how it works. What it will do. What its capabilities are. If they want to know about something in an entirely different industry, they start pulling the string and see where it takes them. They’re focused more on the journey, which enables so many great things to happen.

Just in the past couple years, pulling that string on Watch and fitness led to ResearchKit, and ResearchKit led to CareKit. We’ve got a ton of things on our roadmap that I can’t talk about, but that I’m incredibly excited about, that are the result of pulling that string and not being bound by the box that so many people in life get bound by. — Tim Cook

MacDailyNews Take: Pipeline Tim angles for a name change.😉

