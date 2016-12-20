“Apple’s Mac team has ‘lost clout’ with the company’s industrial design group and software team, claims a new report, arguing that Cupertino has ‘alienated Mac loyalists,'” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “The picture painted by the article is of a division with a lack of clear direction from senior management, departures of key employees, and technical challenges — all conspiring to make the Mac one of Apple’s forgotten divisions.”

“The Bloomberg article notes that ever since last year’s reshuffle of Apple’s design team, meetings between the Mac team and the industrial design team have become less frequent,” Dormehl reports. “A similar thing happened with a reorganization of the software engineering department, which no longer separates macOS and iOS — and therefore invests most of its engineers’ time on the more profitable iOS.”

“As for the internal turmoil in the division, the article observes that more than a dozen engineers and managers working on the Mac have left over the past 18 months, with at least a sizable percentage put off by their lack of clarity about the ‘future of Mac hardware,'” Dormehl reports. “One possible problem is the lack of a singular vision driving the division. Instead of having one concept to work on, increasingly engineers are — in the words of one source — ‘asked to develop multiple options in hopes that one of them will be shippable.’ The result is that resources become more thinly spread than ever, while products ship later.”

