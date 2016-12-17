“Interestingly, BlueFin says — as is widely expected — that Apple’s A11 chip won’t be the first processor to ramp into production on TSMC’s 10-nanometer technology in 2017. The A10X that will power next-generation iPad models, as well as MediaTek’s upcoming Helio X30 mobile applications processor, should ramp up before the A11 does, BlueFin’s commentary suggests,” Eassa reports. “‘This may be fortuitous for [TSMC] given that yields are well below 50% presently, according to our research,’ the analysts write.”
Eassa reports, “[Here’s] why, if the reported yield rate is correct, this is, in fact, ‘fortuitous”‘ for TSMC.”
MacDailyNews Take: First, we can’t wait to see what Apple’s A10X can do in Apple’s next-gen iPads, which we expect to be unveiled in calendar Q1 2017.