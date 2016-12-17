“Would you be able to get through an Apple job interview?” Adam Boult asks for The Telegraph.

“People who’ve applied for jobs with the firm – successfully and unsuccessfully – have been sharing some of the questions they were asked during their interviews on the website Glassdoor,” Boult writes. “Here’s a selection of them – how would you cope with being asked these?”

• “Who would you most like to share a coffee with and why?”

• “How would you describe yourself?”

• “Tell me about a time when you got something you didn’t think you deserved.”

• “You have a 100 coins laying flat on a table, each with a head side and a tail side. 10 of them are heads up, 90 are tails up. You can’t feel, see or in any other way find out which side is up. Split the coins into two piles such that there are the same number of heads in each pile.”

Twenty-one more questions in the full article here.