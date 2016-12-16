“Earlier in the week, Microsoft managed to deliver a pretty big fish story. The software giant made some rather large claims about Surface sales versus Apple’s newly launched MacBook Pro,” Mark Reschke writes for TGAAP. “Unsurprisingly, most of Microsoft’s boasting appears to be pure marketing bluster and slight of hand.”

“Microsoft is desperate to push the Surface against MacBook Pro’s, but in reality, the Surface design should be compared to the often superior iPad Pro (Microsoft’s slight of hand in full view),” Reschke writes. “Of course Microsoft would rather not compete against a very compelling iPad Pro with its much lower price points than the MacBook Pro.”

“Brian Hall, CVP, Microsoft Marketing Devices, stated ‘… we’re having their best holiday season ever,'” Reschke writes. “Immediately, Hall makes sure actual Surface sales figures are obscured. And what, exactly, does ‘best holiday season ever’ mean? Does it mean record Surface sales? Does it mean that channel distribution finally ironed out its kinks? Or does it mean that the Surface team is having their best holiday office parties ever? ‘Best holiday season ever’ means nothing…”

