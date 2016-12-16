“Microsoft is desperate to push the Surface against MacBook Pro’s, but in reality, the Surface design should be compared to the often superior iPad Pro (Microsoft’s slight of hand in full view),” Reschke writes. “Of course Microsoft would rather not compete against a very compelling iPad Pro with its much lower price points than the MacBook Pro.”
“Brian Hall, CVP, Microsoft Marketing Devices, stated ‘… we’re having their best holiday season ever,'” Reschke writes. “Immediately, Hall makes sure actual Surface sales figures are obscured. And what, exactly, does ‘best holiday season ever’ mean? Does it mean record Surface sales? Does it mean that channel distribution finally ironed out its kinks? Or does it mean that the Surface team is having their best holiday office parties ever? ‘Best holiday season ever’ means nothing…”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: More empty marketing fluff from the badly outclassed and badly beaten Microsoft.
As we wrote on Tuesday, “If it’s Microsoft making a claim, the only question is, “How big is their load of shit this time?””
As for Microsoft’s other claim of Mac to Surface switchers doubling, as we wrote Monday: So, two now instead of one! That’s a 100% leap in downgraders who’ve obviously just suffered from debilitating head injuries.
TTK!
