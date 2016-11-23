NYT: Are you worried, though, that those companies will keep their factories here [in the U.S.A.], but the jobs will be replaced by robots?
TRUMP: They will, and we’ll make the robots, too.
[laughter]
It’s a big thing, we’ll make the robots too. Right now we don’t make the robots. We don’t make anything. But we’re going to, I mean, look, robotics is becoming very big and we’re going to do that. We’re going to have more factories. We can’t lose 70,000 factories. Just can’t do it. We’re going to start making things.I was honored yesterday, I got a call from Bill Gates, great call, we had a great conversation, I got a call from Tim Cook at Apple, and I said, ‘Tim, you know one of the things that will be a real achievement for me is when I get Apple to build a big plant in the United States, or many big plants in the United States, where instead of going to China, and going to Vietnam, and going to the places that you go to, you’re making your product right here.’ He said, ‘I understand that.’ I said: ‘I think we’ll create the incentives for you, and I think you’re going to do it. We’re going for a very large tax cut for corporations, which you’ll be happy about.’ But we’re going for big tax cuts, we have to get rid of regulations, regulations are making it impossible. Whether you’re liberal or conservative, I mean I could sit down and show you regulations that anybody would agree are ridiculous. It’s gotten to be a free-for-all. And companies can’t, they can’t even start up, they can’t expand, they’re choking.
I tell you, one thing I would say, so, I’m giving a big tax cut and I’m giving big regulation cuts, and I’ve seen all of the small business owners over the United States, and all of the big business owners, I’ve met so many people. They are more excited about the regulation cut than about the tax cut. And I would’ve never said that’s possible, because the tax cut’s going to be substantial. You know we have companies leaving our country because the taxes are too high. But they’re leaving also because of the regulations. And I would say, of the two, and I would not have thought this, regulation cuts, substantial regulation cuts, are more important than, and more enthusiastically supported, than even the big tax cuts.
MacDailyNews Take: As small business owners, we can attest that, yes, it’s true: We are excited about the prospect of cuts to both regulations and taxes.
(Note to interns: Maybe we’ll even be able to hire one or more of you keg-tapping bastages someday!)
As per robotics:
Who says the armies of assembly line workers will be humans? The manufacturing jobs of the future will be focused on keeping the robotic assembly lines running in “lights out” plants. In fact, it’s already happening and has been for some time now. – MacDailyNews, November 16, 2016
Regardless of where iPhones or any other complex products are assembled, some of the smartest companies are those whose business is developing/building/maintaining industrial robots. — MacDailyNews, November 18, 2016
The robots will come eventually. There are too many benefits. They don’t get tired. They don’t make mistakes. They don’t jump off roofs…. Etc. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2014
Whatever happens, we just hope it includes Fembots. — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016
