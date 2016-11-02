Educated guess: Look for it during the World Series’ Game 7 tonight. A big league ad for the Big Leagues!
With this commercial, Apple wants viewer to know that they can turn it up with stereo speakers on the iPhone 7, even around water:
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: This rather masterful ad is captivating. It grabs viewers’ attention immediately with the music and visuals and keeps eyes locked on it, watching straight through to the end. This is what successful television advertising looks like.
The only thing we would have added would have been an Apple Watch to our intrepid diver’s wrist. You don’t even have to mention it, just have it there.