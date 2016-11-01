“CNET spoke with Craig Federighi after last week’s keynote, and one of the questions they ask him is whether there will be a touchscreen Mac,” Graham Spencer writes for MacStories.

At Apple we build prototypes around all sorts of ideas. So we certainly explored the topic deeply many years ago and had working models, but we decided it really was a compromise. For a device you hold in your hand like a phone or tablet it is very natural to rest your hand on the tablet and work that way. We think touch is at its best and we wanted to build, and have built, a really deep experience around a multi-touch first user interface. Grafting touch onto something that was fundamentally designed around a precise pointer really compromises the experience. — Craig Federighi, Apple SVP Software Engineering

“Those were carefully chosen words by Federighi,” Spencer writes. “He does not say that there won’t be a touchscreen Mac, instead he notes that the simple addition or ‘grafting’ on of a touchscreen to the Mac would be a compromise.”

