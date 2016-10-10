“It started with tense smiles, but Sunday’s presidential debate soon descended into talk of serving hard time,” Claire Reilly reports for CNET. “Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump didn’t pull his punches in the town hall-style debate, calling out Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and saying the democratic nominee would ‘be in jail’ if he was running the country.”

“‘If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there has never been so many lies or so much deception, there has never been anything like it…the people of this country are furious,’ Trump said at the debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. ‘After getting the subpoena, you delete 33,000 emails. And then you acid washed them,'” Reilly reports. “Clinton called the Republican candidate out for his ‘”false’ comments. ‘It is just awfully good that someone with the template of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,’ she said. Trump’s response? ‘Because you would be in jail.'”

Donald Trump's highest moment when he held Hillary liable for her emails and called for a special prosecutor. #debate pic.twitter.com/V4eEIjnMlG — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 10, 2016



