“‘If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there has never been so many lies or so much deception, there has never been anything like it…the people of this country are furious,’ Trump said at the debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. ‘After getting the subpoena, you delete 33,000 emails. And then you acid washed them,'” Reilly reports. “Clinton called the Republican candidate out for his ‘”false’ comments. ‘It is just awfully good that someone with the template of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,’ she said. Trump’s response? ‘Because you would be in jail.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We assume by “acid wash” (see: late 1980s jeans), Trump meant “BleachBit” which is free software for BlackBerry, email servers, Linux, macOS (OS X), and Windows. More information about how to securely and irrevocably delete those damning emails about your yoga routines here: https://www.bleachbit.org.
