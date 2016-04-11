“It could be argued Apple’s entire business model for success has been founded upon these famous words,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes. “But times change. With the iPhone SE Apple has finally built the device its customers demanded rather than what the company itself wanted. The problem with this strategy is it may ultimately do Apple more harm than good and reviewing the iPhone SE in comparison to the iPhone 6S gives a perfect illustration of why.”
“One look at the iPhone SE tells you everything you need to know about Apple’s attitude towards making this handset: they didn’t want to. As the world’s most famous design company you don’t release a new product in a three year old chassis if you’re passionate about it. You do it when your hand is being forced and you need something simple, tried, tested and cheap,” Kelly writes. “But here’s where the problem comes in for Apple: in making customers revisit this ageing chassis there’s a moment of revelation because you’ll realise it’s better than the new one!”
“When you use the iPhone SE, you start forgetting 3D Touch exists. Apple’s highest profile innovation in its top of the range phones begins to feel like an unnecessary party trick and makes me feel less optimistic about its potential than I did before I was sent ‘back to the future,'” Kelly writes. “My personal feeling? For its long term benefit Apple should’ve crowbarred 3D Touch into the iPhone SE, even if it reduced the profit margin.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Both are valid points made previously right here.
Not having 3D Touch across the board on iPhones and iPads will retard the possibilities offered by the UI addition – an input method that will become an important, integral function someday – when the hardware is finally all in place. Until then, developers won’t dedicate full resources to fully explore a partially rolled-out feature. — MacDailyNews Take, December 15, 2015
Since the rumors began regarding this outlier 4-inch iPhone, we’ve wondered how can Apple introduce this [iPhone SE] without 3D Touch, but with Live Photos? Imagine the uproar from millions of iPhone 6/Plus owners over that! If this “iPhone 5se” and its 3D Touchless Live Photos feature is true, we’d expect Apple to enable it on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus with a software update unless they’ve totally lost the plot. Still, that leaves them open to the obvious claim that they withheld Live Photos until after Christmas in order to move as many 6s/Plus units as possible. Customers in general do not like to be toyed with, especially so obviously. — MacDailyNews Take, January 28, 2016
If you use an iPhone 6/6s or 6 Plus/6s Plus and still have an older 4-inch iPhone 5 or 5S stuck in a drawer, pull it out. It just feels great, doesn’t it? The design and build quality are exquisite. It’s like a piece of fine jewelry. The slippery iPhone 6/s series just cannot compare. — MacDailyNews Take, April 1, 2016