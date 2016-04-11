A lot of times, people don’t know what they want until you show it to them. – Steve Jobs

“It could be argued Apple’s entire business model for success has been founded upon these famous words,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes. “But times change. With the iPhone SE Apple has finally built the device its customers demanded rather than what the company itself wanted. The problem with this strategy is it may ultimately do Apple more harm than good and reviewing the iPhone SE in comparison to the iPhone 6S gives a perfect illustration of why.”

“One look at the iPhone SE tells you everything you need to know about Apple’s attitude towards making this handset: they didn’t want to. As the world’s most famous design company you don’t release a new product in a three year old chassis if you’re passionate about it. You do it when your hand is being forced and you need something simple, tried, tested and cheap,” Kelly writes. “But here’s where the problem comes in for Apple: in making customers revisit this ageing chassis there’s a moment of revelation because you’ll realise it’s better than the new one!”

“When you use the iPhone SE, you start forgetting 3D Touch exists. Apple’s highest profile innovation in its top of the range phones begins to feel like an unnecessary party trick and makes me feel less optimistic about its potential than I did before I was sent ‘back to the future,'” Kelly writes. “My personal feeling? For its long term benefit Apple should’ve crowbarred 3D Touch into the iPhone SE, even if it reduced the profit margin.”

