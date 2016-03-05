“One day after the San Bernardino County district attorney said that an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters might contain a ‘lying-dormant cyber pathogen,’ the county’s top prosecutor went on the offense again,” David Kravets reports for Ars Technica. “DA Michael Ramos said Apple must assist the FBI in unlocking the phone because an alleged security threat might have been ‘introduced by its product and concealed by its operating system.'”

“Ramos’ office said “‘Companies that introduce dangerous products, and it can be argued that the iPhone with its current encryption is dangerous to victims, are required to fix them. Companies that create environmental damage are required to clean it up,’ the prosecutor said in a filing Friday afternoon,” Kravets reports. “The fact no one has heard of a pathogen that might carry devastating qualities has us and others wanting to know exactly what is a ‘lying-dormant cyber pathogen?’ We asked Ramos’ office to elaborate. Ars‘ e-mail and phone messages, however, were not returned.”

“But late Friday, Ramos told The Associated Press that his cyber doom suggestion was out of thin air,” Kravets reports. “On Friday, the district attorney again demanded that a federal magistrate presiding over the dispute command Apple to help decrypt the phone.”

Read more in the full article here.