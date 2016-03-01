“Microsoft has aimed its ads towards consumers, as if Windows 10 had some sort of lifestyle advantage over previous versions. But that’s not the company’s target audience. The real money comes from businesses who usually subscribe to packages of updates and support,” Steinberg writes. “Microsoft has posted a new set of TV ads featuring Jess and Kristie, better known as the ‘bug chicks.’ Yes, I’m serious.”
“So Microsoft wants to show how Windows 10 allows you to do more than a Mac with OS X. More what?” Steinberg writes. “Well, there’s Cortana, the digital assistant that’s similar in concept to Siri, which has yet to debut on Macs. But it might come with OS 10.12, due this fall. The other two “advantages” are Inking, which allows you to draw on a PC with a touchscreen, and the finger and facial recognition authentication feature known as Hello. All right, is this enough to persuade Mac users to go Windows? Does any of it make you more productive? Are they serious?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You don’t have a touchscreen on your Mac because it would be stupid.
Who wants a MacBook with their glorious Retina display streaked in fingerprints? If you ever touch our Mac displays, prepare to get your hand slapped. Hard.
MacBooks have Apple’s unrivaled large, glass trackpads for a reason. Desktop Mac users can easily add a Magic Trackpad, too. Draw on that with your fingers, not on your Retina display.
As usual, Microsoft and the Windows PC assemblers don’t get it.
As we wrote back in March 2013:
Apple introduced two-finger scrolling and panning trackpads, an early implementation of Multi-Touch™, on January 31, 2005. Apple introduced their first notebook with much expanded Multi-Touch™ capabilities on January 15, 2008.
Now, does it make more sense to be smearing your fingers around on your notebook’s screen or on a spacious trackpad (built-in or on your desk) that’s designed specifically and solely to be touched? Apple thinks things through much more than do other companies. The iPhone’s and iPad’s screens have to be touched; that’s all they have available. A MacBook’s screen doesn’t not have to be touched in order to offer Multi-Touch. There is a better way: Apple’s way. And, no Gorilla Arm, either.
The only computers using Multi-Touch properly, using device-appropriate Multi-Touch input areas, are Macintosh personal computers from Apple that run OS X (and Linux and can even slum it with Windows, if need be) and iOS “even more personal computers” (EMPCs), namely: iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, and iPad mini.
Note that none of this bars a “MacPad” from production. Any iOS-based iPad would become a high quality display (possibly still “touchable,” but likely not due to the reasoning stated above) when docked into a “MacBook” (running OS X, and providing keyboard, trackpad, processor, etcetera). Such a convertible device would negate having to carry both an iPad (car) and a MacBook (truck) around. They’d be one thing, but able to be separated into two, each providing the best capabilities of their respective form factors.
