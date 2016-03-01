“Despite claims a while back that some 200 million have downloaded Windows 10, it’s not as successful as Microsoft has hoped. Even though it’s a free download, at least till summer, the migration rate has slowed,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “One possible reason is that Windows 10 arrived somewhat feature incomplete with loads of bugs.”

“Microsoft has aimed its ads towards consumers, as if Windows 10 had some sort of lifestyle advantage over previous versions. But that’s not the company’s target audience. The real money comes from businesses who usually subscribe to packages of updates and support,” Steinberg writes. “Microsoft has posted a new set of TV ads featuring Jess and Kristie, better known as the ‘bug chicks.’ Yes, I’m serious.”

“So Microsoft wants to show how Windows 10 allows you to do more than a Mac with OS X. More what?” Steinberg writes. “Well, there’s Cortana, the digital assistant that’s similar in concept to Siri, which has yet to debut on Macs. But it might come with OS 10.12, due this fall. The other two “advantages” are Inking, which allows you to draw on a PC with a touchscreen, and the finger and facial recognition authentication feature known as Hello. All right, is this enough to persuade Mac users to go Windows? Does any of it make you more productive? Are they serious?”



Read more in the full article here.