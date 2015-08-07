“What can you do with all those DVD movies when Macs don’t come with SuperDrive DVD players and it’s hard to find a DVD player at Best Buy (they’re hidden, I swear)?” Bohemian Boomer writes. “How about an age old response to an age old problem? Rip ’em to your Mac.”

“That’s what MacTheRipper [US$40] does. It rips DVD movies from the DVD to your Mac,” Bohemian Boomer writes. “You know, for backup and archival purposes; part of the fair-use of digital media purchased legally. MTR is all professional looking with the new charcoal look that says, well, you know– professional.”

“DVD ripping is going the way of the dinosaurs,” Bohemian Boomer writes. “Get ’em ripped while you can.”

