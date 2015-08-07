“That’s what MacTheRipper [US$40] does. It rips DVD movies from the DVD to your Mac,” Bohemian Boomer writes. “You know, for backup and archival purposes; part of the fair-use of digital media purchased legally. MTR is all professional looking with the new charcoal look that says, well, you know– professional.”
“DVD ripping is going the way of the dinosaurs,” Bohemian Boomer writes. “Get ’em ripped while you can.”
MacDailyNews Take: Anyone still have DVDs they’ve not yet ripped (or replaced with iTunes Store-purchased or rented versions)?