“Apple on Tuesday updated the official App Store Review Guidelines, officially taking a stance against third-party applications for the Apple Watch whose sole purpose is to tell the time, as first discovered by developer David Smith,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownload Blog. “A newly added clause of the agreement guiding third-party development now explicitly states that Watch applications which simply tell the time will be flatly rejected.”

“Moreover, the same principles appear to apply to custom watch faces and flatulence apps,” Zibreg reports. “In addition to time-telling apps, Apple also doesn’t want third-party developers to create custom faces for the Watch. The device ships with a selection of ten highly customizable faces, but that’s about it, at least for the time being.”

“For the time being,” Zibreg reports, “because the official Apple Watch User Guide implies that additional Apple-made faces might be coming soon by way of a future Watch OS software update.””

