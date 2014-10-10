“Ashton Kutcher plays the role of Lenovo product engineer well. Really well, almost like Michael Kelso well,” Joanna Stern reports for The Wall Street Journal.Like most product managers or engineers I speak to about their new devices, he hits the key points: how the new Android-powered Yoga Tablet 2 has been improved, why it meets consumer demands and, of course, why it’s so much better than the competition. He even deflects corporate questions, deferring to higher-up executives.

“The 36-year-old actor was ‘hired’ by Lenovo about a year ago, and at the time, he promised that the role would go beyond the typical celebrity spokesperson arrangement. (For examples of that, see Alicia Keys’ short-lived stint as BlackBerry creative director or LeBron James’ Samsung friendship),” Stern reports. “Now he’s making good on that promise with the Yoga rollout. I chatted with Kutcher this week and I think you’ll agree: This is a breakthrough role for him.”

Stern: Are you worried at all about the iPad launch next week?

Kutcher: Not at all. I’m not concerned about it in the least bit. Maybe it will be an iPhone Plus Plus. I think Apple has their fingers in a lot of things. We are really focused on this space and this product. I will be really surprised if they launch anything that approaches what we have here.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: If this isn’t a joke (and there’s no way it couldn’t be, whether poor Ashton is in on it or not), this tells you all you need to know about Lenovo and then some. Obviously, Lenovo is not a serious company. Avoid Lenovo products like Ebola.

